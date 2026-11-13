ETV Bharat / state

Man Detained After Hoax Bomb Threat Leads To Train Halt In Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon: A bomb threat led to an express train halting for one and a half hours at the Rajnandgaon station in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, but it turned out to be a hoax, and a passenger was questioned, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm when the 12252 Wainganga Superfast Express (Korba-Yesvantpur) had arrived at platform number 2 of the Rajnandgaon station, station master R K Burman told PTI.

A passenger approached the loco pilot and claimed that there was a bomb on the train which would go off within 10 minutes. He then fled, leaving his luggage behind, Burman said.

A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were called in to search the train. After it was established that there was no explosive device on board, the train resumed its journey at around 4 pm, the official said.

The passenger was taken into custody after he returned to the station to collect his luggage and was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). During interrogation, the man reportedly gave inconsistent information about his address, claiming at different times that he was from Bilaspur and Bilha. His identity and the circumstances of his presence at the railway station were being verified, GRP officials said.