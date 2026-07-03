ETV Bharat / state

Man Declared Foreigner In Assam's Biswanath, Ordered To Be Deported To Bangladesh

Tezpur: The Biswanath district administration in Assam issued a deportation order against a declared foreign national under section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, directing that he be removed from Assam and deported to Bangladesh.

Police said as per the order issued on Thursday by Biswanath District Magistrate Karabi Saikia Karan, the district administration has been informed that Kayam Ansari (Anchari), son of late Ajit Anchari of Kherbari village in Sonitpur district, had been declared a foreigner of Bangladeshi nationality by the Foreigners Tribunal in FT (DC) Case No 111/2008.

The order states that the declared foreign national was apprehended on May 28, 2025, and has since been lodged at the Matia Transit Camp in Goalpara district. The Border Police further certified that no court case, writ petition or any other legal proceeding concerning him is currently pending, and therefore there is no legal impediment to his deportation.