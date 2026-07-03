Man Declared Foreigner In Assam's Biswanath, Ordered To Be Deported To Bangladesh
Kayam Ansari was apprehended on May 28, 2025 and has since been lodged at the Matia Transit Camp, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Tezpur: The Biswanath district administration in Assam issued a deportation order against a declared foreign national under section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, directing that he be removed from Assam and deported to Bangladesh.
Police said as per the order issued on Thursday by Biswanath District Magistrate Karabi Saikia Karan, the district administration has been informed that Kayam Ansari (Anchari), son of late Ajit Anchari of Kherbari village in Sonitpur district, had been declared a foreigner of Bangladeshi nationality by the Foreigners Tribunal in FT (DC) Case No 111/2008.
The order states that the declared foreign national was apprehended on May 28, 2025, and has since been lodged at the Matia Transit Camp in Goalpara district. The Border Police further certified that no court case, writ petition or any other legal proceeding concerning him is currently pending, and therefore there is no legal impediment to his deportation.
Exercising powers under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, the District Magistrate directed Kayam Ansari to leave the territory of Assam within 24 hours of receiving the order through the Sribhumi–Dhubri–South Salmara border route for deportation to Bangladesh.
The order further states that if the individual fails to comply, the government will proceed with his removal in accordance with the provisions of the law. The Superintendent of Police (Border) has been instructed to immediately execute the deportation order in coordination with the concerned authorities and ensure that the deportation is carried out as per legal procedures.
Additionally, the District Election Officer has been directed to delete the declared foreigner's name from the electoral roll if it exists. The Revenue authorities have also been instructed to take action, if required, regarding any movable or immovable properties belonging to him in accordance with the applicable laws. The District Magistrate's order came into effect immediately upon its issuance.
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