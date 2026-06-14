ETV Bharat / state

Man, Daughter Electrocuted As Tree Falls On Car In Hyderabad

The car on which the tree fell during strong winds. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A man and his daughter were electrocuted in Hyderabad after a tree fell on their car during heavy rain and subsequently came into contact with a live wire on Friday night within the limits of Alwal police station. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep (45) and his daughter Rithika (16), residents of Telecom Colony.

"Heavy rain caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted," an official of Alwal police station stated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and officials are investigating the matter, police said.

Sandeep (45) and his daughter Rithika (16). (ETV Bharat)

Sandeep's wife, Shweta, said Ruthvika was an intermediate student while Sandeep worked in a bakery at Balanagar. During the incident, Shweta also received a minor electric shock.