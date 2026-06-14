Man, Daughter Electrocuted As Tree Falls On Car In Hyderabad
Sandeep and Rithika (16) were trying to remove the tree which had fallen on their car when it came into contact with a live wire.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: A man and his daughter were electrocuted in Hyderabad after a tree fell on their car during heavy rain and subsequently came into contact with a live wire on Friday night within the limits of Alwal police station. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep (45) and his daughter Rithika (16), residents of Telecom Colony.
"Heavy rain caused a tree to fall on their car. While they were trying to remove it, the tree came into contact with a live electric wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted," an official of Alwal police station stated.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and officials are investigating the matter, police said.
Sandeep's wife, Shweta, said Ruthvika was an intermediate student while Sandeep worked in a bakery at Balanagar. During the incident, Shweta also received a minor electric shock.
The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) circle officials were initially blaming each other for the incident, saying that the electric wire was related to the street lights and not theirs. Finally, they agreed that the accident was caused by a falling tree.
Woman Dies After Tree Falls On House
In another incident, a 75-year-old woman died after a toddy tree fell on her house during heavy winds in Raghavendra Nagar Colony under Meerpet, police said.
The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday when sudden strong winds caused a toddy tree behind the house to break and fall on the structure. The roof sheets were damaged and collapsed on Sabavath Laxmi Sevya, who was inside the house at the time, the police stated.
She was rescued and shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at night.
Based on a complaint filed by her son, Sabavath Ramesh, a case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, and an investigation is underway.
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