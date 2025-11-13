ETV Bharat / state

Man Convicted In Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack Attempts To Hurl Sandal At Judge

Chennai: Tension prevailed at the Sixth Additional Sessions Court on the Madras High Court campus on Friday when Karukka Vinoth, a convict in the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack case, allegedly attempted to hurl a footwear at the judge, during a court appearance in a separate case.

According to court sources, on Thursday, Karukka Vinoth (42) was convicted by the Poonamallee Special Court for the petrol bomb attack on the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s Residence) in Guindy on October 25, 2023. He was sentenced to 10 years' of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 under charges of criminal conspiracy and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police escorted Vinoth to the Sixth Additional Sessions Court in connection with a case, relating to an incident at a TASMAC liquor outlet in T. Nagar, where he was accused of assault and throwing a petrol bomb, today.

When produced before Judge Pandiaraj, Vinoth shouted that he had received the maximum sentence in the Raj Bhavan case. In protest, he removed his sandal and attempted to throw it at the judge. Police personnel escorting him acted swiftly and restrained him, bringing the situation under control.