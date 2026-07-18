Man Comes Home To Celebrate Wife's Birthday; She Kills Him In Odisha's Baleshwar
The deceased's brother alleged his sister-in-law is in a relationship with a colleague and both of them killed him, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Baleshwar: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband who had come home to surprise her on her birthday at Sahadevkhunta Odisha's Baleshwar district on Friday.
The woman has been accused of murdering her husband with the help of her alleged lover. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be ascertained. The deceased was identified as Rashmiranjan Sethi (34) of Jagatsinghpur, who worked a junior engineer in Cuttack. His wife works as a junior engineer in Baleshwar
Rashmiranjan's brother, Prithvi Kumar Sethi in a complaint with police stated he had been to the rented house where his wife resided in Baleshwar to celebrate her birthday on July 16. However, late at night, the accused informed her in-laws that Rashmiranjan had died by suicide. However, Rashmiranjan's family alleged that he was murdered by his wife and her lover.
"It was my sister-in-law's birthday on July 16. My brother had come to Baleshwar from Cuttack at 9 pm to celebrate her birthday. However, late at night, my sister-in-law called me from my brother's phone and told me that he had died by suicide," said Prithvi.
Prithvi questioned if Rashmiranjan had died, why was he rushed to a hospital that too without the police being informed of the matter. Prithvi alleged Rashmiranjan's wife is in a relationship with a colleague and this had caused frequent quarrels at home.
Sahadevkhunta police station IIC Alok Kumar Behera said the deceased's family has filed a written complaint. 'We have registered a case based on the complaint. More details will emerge after the autopsy report is received," he said.
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