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Man Comes Home To Celebrate Wife's Birthday; She Kills Him In Odisha's Baleshwar

Baleshwar: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband who had come home to surprise her on her birthday at Sahadevkhunta Odisha's ​​Baleshwar district on Friday.

The woman has been accused of murdering her husband with the help of her alleged lover. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be ascertained. The deceased was identified as Rashmiranjan Sethi (34) of Jagatsinghpur, who worked a junior engineer in Cuttack. His wife works as a junior engineer in Baleshwar

Rashmiranjan's brother, Prithvi Kumar Sethi in a complaint with police stated he had been to the rented house where his wife resided in Baleshwar to celebrate her birthday on July 16. However, late at night, the accused informed her in-laws that Rashmiranjan had died by suicide. However, Rashmiranjan's family alleged that he was murdered by his wife and her lover.