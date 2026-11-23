ETV Bharat / state

Man Cheats 13 US-Based Devotees Of Rs 13,000 Promising Special Darshan At Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: At least 13 devotees from the United States were allegedly cheated of Rs 13,000 by a man who promised them special darshan at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri.

According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday when the group visited the temple during the ongoing Panchuka period. While keeping their footwear at a stand near the temple’s north gate, the devotees were approached by a man who offered to arrange special darshan of Lord Jagannath within 30 minutes, without waiting in the queue.

Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri (ETV Bharat)

The man allegedly demanded Rs 1000 from each devotee. After collecting a total of Rs 13,000, he asked the group to proceed towards the north gate. However, when they reached the spot, the man had disappeared. Despite searching for him, the devotees could not trace him.

Victim who was trapped in the scam (ETV Bharat)

The incident came to light on Monday when a video of a woman from the group recounting the incident went viral on social media. The incident has raised concerns over touts targeting devotees amid the heavy rush at the temple during Panchuka.

Thousands of devotees are visiting Puri during the season. Visitors have to wait for two to three hours in queue for darshan. Locals said some touts exploit the rush by promising quicker access to the temple and demanding between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from devotees.