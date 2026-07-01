Rajasthan: Man Chained To Tree For Three Years Overcomes Mental Illness After Rehabilitation
Nakhtaram recovers from mental illness through treatment, counselling and care at Rajasthan's Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home in Kudla.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Barmer: A 68-year-old man from Rajasthan's Barmer district, who spent nearly three years chained to a tree after his mental health deteriorated, has made a remarkable recovery following treatment and rehabilitation.
Nakhtaram, a resident of Dedusar, was supported by doctors and staff at the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home in Kudla, Barmer, in his recovery. He supported his family as a daily wage labourer and lives with his wife and nine daughters, seven of whom are married.
The Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home has been operating in Kudla since July 1, 2025 and is run by the voluntary organisation 'Society to Uplift Rural Economy (SURE), Barmer, in collaboration with the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the Rajasthan Government. The facility houses the homeless, the elderly, working women, and destitute individuals.
According to officials, he became addicted to poppy husk, which severely affected the family's financial situation, leading to a decline in his mental health. He became aggressive and harboured suspicions about them. Following a domestic dispute, he threatened to kill his wife.
For nearly three years, Nakhtaram remained tied beneath a tree outside his home, enduring scorching summers, heavy rains and harsh winters. His younger daughters would leave food and water for him from a distance.
In January 2026, he was brought to the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home while wearing iron chains around his leg. Staff said he arrived in an extremely poor condition, with untreated wounds, dirty clothes, overgrown hair and beard, long nails and chain marks on his legs.
Dr Lata Kachhwaha said Nakhtaram arrived at the rehabilitation home in iron chains and his mental condition was fragile. "The staff at the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home worked diligently to facilitate his recovery. Today, Nakhtaram is completely free from chains; he is healthy and looks after other residents as well," said Kachhwaha.
Staff at the rehabilitation home said he was provided care and regular medical treatment. He underwent a medical examination and received treatment for three months. Nakhtaram is now completely healthy and performs all his daily tasks and actively participates in vocational programmes at the rehabilitation home and assists fellow residents.
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