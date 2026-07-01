ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Man Chained To Tree For Three Years Overcomes Mental Illness After Rehabilitation

Barmer: A 68-year-old man from Rajasthan's Barmer district, who spent nearly three years chained to a tree after his mental health deteriorated, has made a remarkable recovery following treatment and rehabilitation.

Nakhtaram, a resident of Dedusar, was supported by doctors and staff at the Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home in Kudla, Barmer, in his recovery. He supported his family as a daily wage labourer and lives with his wife and nine daughters, seven of whom are married.

The Chief Minister's Rehabilitation Home has been operating in Kudla since July 1, 2025 and is run by the voluntary organisation 'Society to Uplift Rural Economy (SURE), Barmer, in collaboration with the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the Rajasthan Government. The facility houses the homeless, the elderly, working women, and destitute individuals.

According to officials, he became addicted to poppy husk, which severely affected the family's financial situation, leading to a decline in his mental health. He became aggressive and harboured suspicions about them. Following a domestic dispute, he threatened to kill his wife.