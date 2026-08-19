ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Village Still Without Road, Man Carries Fever-Hit Wife 7 Km To Hospital On Shoulders

Pauri: Lack of road connectivity continues to pose a major challenge for residents of several remote villages in Uttarakhand, with people often forced to carry sick family members for kilometres to reach the nearest road or hospital. A recent incident from remote Palla Kamaliya village in Bironkhal block of Pauri district has once again highlighted the plight of villagers who have been demanding road connectivity for years.

Sahil, a resident of the village, had to carry his wife Kajal on his shoulders for around seven kilometres to take her to a hospital after she developed a high fever and required immediate medical attention. Sahil also recorded a video appealing to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure road connectivity to the village.

He said several villagers had allegedly lost their lives in the past due to the lack of timely medical care. According to residents, patients, elderly people and pregnant women face the biggest difficulties as they have to be carried on stretchers, cots or by using traditional “dandi-kandi” arrangements to reach the road.

Village head Narendra Kumar said a survey for a road had already been conducted and around three kilometres of road is proposed to be constructed, but work has not yet started. “Several surveys have been conducted for the construction of the road and the demand has been raised for a long time. However, the road has not been constructed yet. Even earlier, several people have been taken to hospitals on dandi-kandi,” Kumar said.

Sahil’s 55-year-old father Balveer Singh had also been carried by villagers to the road when his health deteriorated some time ago, residents said. The hospital near Jogimani is the main source of primary medical care for villagers. In the absence of road connectivity, residents have little choice but to depend on it as the nearest medical facility.