ETV Bharat / state

Man Burns Mother-In-Law Alive In Surat Over Family Dispute, Arrested

Surat: A man has been arrested in Gujarat’s Surat city for allegedly setting his mother-in-law on fire following a family dispute, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Pandesara area on April 15, when the accused allegedly poured a flammable substance on his mother-in-law and set her ablaze outside her residence.

Police said the act appeared to be premeditated, as the accused arrived at the spot carrying a plastic bottle filled with a combustible liquid. The victim, who sustained severe burn injuries, was rushed to a civil hospital, where she later succumbed during treatment. A local youth who tried to intervene was also allegedly attacked by the accused but managed to escape.

Following the incident, the accused evaded police and fled to Shirdi, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Surat's Pandesara police swiftly swung into action to apprehend the accused, deploying multiple police teams. Police were tracking him through technical surveillance. As soon as he learned that his mother-in-law had died, he returned to Surat. Police monitoring the area apprehended him.