Man Burns Mother-In-Law Alive In Surat Over Family Dispute, Arrested
A man allegedly set his mother-in-law on fire in Surat following a family dispute; she later died during treatment.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Surat: A man has been arrested in Gujarat’s Surat city for allegedly setting his mother-in-law on fire following a family dispute, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Pandesara area on April 15, when the accused allegedly poured a flammable substance on his mother-in-law and set her ablaze outside her residence.
Police said the act appeared to be premeditated, as the accused arrived at the spot carrying a plastic bottle filled with a combustible liquid. The victim, who sustained severe burn injuries, was rushed to a civil hospital, where she later succumbed during treatment. A local youth who tried to intervene was also allegedly attacked by the accused but managed to escape.
Following the incident, the accused evaded police and fled to Shirdi, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Surat's Pandesara police swiftly swung into action to apprehend the accused, deploying multiple police teams. Police were tracking him through technical surveillance. As soon as he learned that his mother-in-law had died, he returned to Surat. Police monitoring the area apprehended him.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Z.R. Desai said that the accused is a small-time labourer and he believed that his mother-in-law was responsible for the troubles in his house.
“Initially, a case of 'attempt to murder' was registered against the accused, but after the victim’s death, action has been taken under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to find out where the inflammable liquid was procured from,” ACP Desai said.
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