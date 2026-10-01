ETV Bharat / state

Man Burned Alive After SUV Hits Bitumen Truck, Catches Fire In Punjab

Amritsar: A 25-year-old man was burned alive after his SUV collided with a truck carrying bitumen on the Manawala-Tarn Taran bypass in Punjab’s Amritsar district, triggering a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles, police said.

The impact of the crash was so severe that both the car and the truck immediately caught fire, officials said. "The blaze intensified quickly, trapping Singh inside the wreckage of the SUV. He was unable to escape the vehicle and died on the spot," they added.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib Singh, was travelling in an SUV when the vehicle collided head-on with a tipper truck loaded with ‘liquid tar’, according to them.

Police further claimed that the driver of the tipper truck fled the scene immediately after the collision and remains absconding. Meanwhile, locals expressed outrage over the incident, accusing the fire brigade of negligence and failing to provide immediate emergency assistance. "The fire tenders arrived at the scene nearly an hour after being alerted," said a resident.

Amid the delayed emergency response, locals joined in dousing flames using domestic water hoses. A crowd also gathered at the bypass as chaotic scenes prevailed throughout the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident and to track down the absconding truck driver. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the accident and alleged delay by the fire department.