Man Brutally Tortured By Employer Over Theft Suspicion In Machilipatnam
The victim, Parimi Ravikumar, was kept in confinement for the alleged theft of machinery worth Rs 20,000 and was asked to pay Rs two lakh.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Machilipatnam: In a disturbing and inhumane incident, a man was allegedly subjected to brutal physical torture by his employer and others over a mere suspicion of theft in the Pothepalli area of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, Parimi Ravikumar, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Narrating the ordeal he faced at the hands of his employer, he said that he had been working as a manager at a jewellery unit in Pothepalli for the past year.
According to police, his employer accused him of stealing equipment used in the manufacturing of rolled gold items on Tuesday morning. Despite repeatedly denying any involvement, Ravikumar alleged that the employer, along with three others, brutally assaulted him around 11:30 am.
"They beat me mercilessly with sticks and rubbed green chilli-garlic paste into my wounds and private parts," he described the horrifying torture. The attackers also allegedly threatened him, claiming that machinery worth Rs 20,000 had gone missing and demanded Rs two lakh. They also warned him that he would not be allowed to leave unless the money was returned.
Police said the situation came to light when Ravikumar's wife, Rajinikumari, grew suspicious after her husband's phone remained switched off for a long time, something unusual during his routine. Unable to reach him or his colleagues, she rushed to the workplace along with her brother, where they found Ravikumar confined. After his release, he was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Machilipatnam for treatment.
Police have registered a case and stated that a detailed investigation is underway. The incident has raised serious concerns over workplace safety and the alarming misuse of power by employers, highlighting the urgent need for strict action against such cases.
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