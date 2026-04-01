ETV Bharat / state

Man Brutally Tortured By Employer Over Theft Suspicion In Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: In a disturbing and inhumane incident, a man was allegedly subjected to brutal physical torture by his employer and others over a mere suspicion of theft in the Pothepalli area of Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Parimi Ravikumar, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Narrating the ordeal he faced at the hands of his employer, he said that he had been working as a manager at a jewellery unit in Pothepalli for the past year.

According to police, his employer accused him of stealing equipment used in the manufacturing of rolled gold items on Tuesday morning. Despite repeatedly denying any involvement, Ravikumar alleged that the employer, along with three others, brutally assaulted him around 11:30 am.