ETV Bharat / state

Man Brought Dead To Hospital In Kota, Family Files Police Complaint Against Live-In Partner

Kota: A 31-year-old man, who was in a live-in relationship with a 45-year-old woman, was declared brought dead at a hospital after his health condition reportedly deteriorated at home in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Tuesday. His sudden death has raised suspicion with family members demanding an investigation, blaming his live-in partner for the situation.

A case of suspicious death has been registered at Kunhadi police station in Kota.

Narendra Singh, head constable of Kunhadi police station, said the deceased, Shubham Tiwari, was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning, where doctors declared him dead. His body was shifted to the mortuary and his family was informed, he said. "Action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family and the post-mortem report. Currently, the body is being handed over to his family after autopsy. The cause of death will be determined from the post-mortem report," Singh said.

According to the head constable, the deceased was originally from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and was in a live-in relationship with a woman from Chandigarh, Haryana, for the last 2.5 years. The couple lived in a multi-storey building on Balita Road in the Kunhadi area of ​​Kota, he added.

The woman told police that Tiwari's health had suddenly deteriorated late Sunday night after which, he was taken to the hospital. She told that likewise other days, he had taken dinner and gone to bed but fell ill in the morning.