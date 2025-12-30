Man Brought Dead To Hospital In Kota, Family Files Police Complaint Against Live-In Partner
Kunhadi police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and said that the post-mortem report will determine the cause of death.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
Kota: A 31-year-old man, who was in a live-in relationship with a 45-year-old woman, was declared brought dead at a hospital after his health condition reportedly deteriorated at home in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Tuesday. His sudden death has raised suspicion with family members demanding an investigation, blaming his live-in partner for the situation.
A case of suspicious death has been registered at Kunhadi police station in Kota.
Narendra Singh, head constable of Kunhadi police station, said the deceased, Shubham Tiwari, was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning, where doctors declared him dead. His body was shifted to the mortuary and his family was informed, he said. "Action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family and the post-mortem report. Currently, the body is being handed over to his family after autopsy. The cause of death will be determined from the post-mortem report," Singh said.
According to the head constable, the deceased was originally from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and was in a live-in relationship with a woman from Chandigarh, Haryana, for the last 2.5 years. The couple lived in a multi-storey building on Balita Road in the Kunhadi area of Kota, he added.
The woman told police that Tiwari's health had suddenly deteriorated late Sunday night after which, he was taken to the hospital. She told that likewise other days, he had taken dinner and gone to bed but fell ill in the morning.
She also told police that she had met Tiwari at a bank and decided to move in to his house with her two daughters. She said she was well aware of Tiwari's wife, daughter and ongoing divorce case. Her family too knew about her relationship with Tiwari, she added. She informed that Tiwari, who was addicted to alcohol and was a chain smoker, had a huge debt.
Meanwhile, upon being informed by the police, Tiwari's father, Mahesh Kumar, arrived in Kota on Monday morning. Mahesh said his son had come to Kota in 2014 and worked at an agricultural company here. In 2017, he married a woman from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh named Ritu Tiwari. After birth of their daughter in 2018, their relationship started declining and there were constant fights.
Mahesh told police that his son kept Ritu in Etawah and returned to Kota. Ritu, however, returned to her parents' house in 2022 and filed for divorce. Back in Kota, Tiwari had been living with another woman since March 2023.
Tiwari's father said his son had snapped ties with them. He was informed about his son's death by his live-in partner at around 4:30 am on Monday. Upon receiving the phone call, he and his wife rushed to Etawah from Kanpur, from where they took a car to Kota.
He has demanded a thorough police investigation into the matter, alleging that fights and arguments were common between his son and the woman, and blamed her for his son's death.
