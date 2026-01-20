ETV Bharat / state

Man Brings Soil From Grandfather's Grave To Prove Citizenship During SIR Hearing In West Bengal

Malda: In an unprecedented incident, a 40-year-old man from West Bengal's Malda district brought soil from his grandfather's grave to prove citizenship during a hearing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Salek, a resident of Wari Daulatpur village of Harishchandrapur Block 1 in Malda claimed he was asked to submit one document after another and even land deeds during SIR. He said he possesses all documents in his father's name but nothing in his grandfather's name. So to prove his citizenship, he appeared at the hearing centre with soil from his grandfather's grave and demanded that the DNA of the soil be tested to determine whether he is an Indian.

The incident took place on Monday. Salek said every member of his family has been summoned for SIR hearing and despite presenting all the documents, the Election Commission's (EC) doubts were not resolved and they were summoned for the second hearing.

"We are being repeatedly harassed in the name of SIR. We have submitted all documents but even after that, we have been summoned for a second hearing. They are summoning us, but not checking our documents or saying anything clearly. How will I know whether my name will be on the voter list or not? That's why I have come here with soil from my grandfather's grave. Let them conduct a DNA test. EC will then understand whether my grandfather was Bangladeshi or Indian," Salek said.