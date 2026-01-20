Man Brings Soil From Grandfather's Grave To Prove Citizenship During SIR Hearing In West Bengal
TMC district general secretary said SIR has created a fear of disenfranchisement among innocent people like Salek.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Malda: In an unprecedented incident, a 40-year-old man from West Bengal's Malda district brought soil from his grandfather's grave to prove citizenship during a hearing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Salek, a resident of Wari Daulatpur village of Harishchandrapur Block 1 in Malda claimed he was asked to submit one document after another and even land deeds during SIR. He said he possesses all documents in his father's name but nothing in his grandfather's name. So to prove his citizenship, he appeared at the hearing centre with soil from his grandfather's grave and demanded that the DNA of the soil be tested to determine whether he is an Indian.
The incident took place on Monday. Salek said every member of his family has been summoned for SIR hearing and despite presenting all the documents, the Election Commission's (EC) doubts were not resolved and they were summoned for the second hearing.
"We are being repeatedly harassed in the name of SIR. We have submitted all documents but even after that, we have been summoned for a second hearing. They are summoning us, but not checking our documents or saying anything clearly. How will I know whether my name will be on the voter list or not? That's why I have come here with soil from my grandfather's grave. Let them conduct a DNA test. EC will then understand whether my grandfather was Bangladeshi or Indian," Salek said.
He said there are long queues at the hearing centre and people have to wait for hours. Pregnant women and children are also forced to wait in queues for a long time, he said. "Everyone is being harassed. They say my father's name does not match with my grandfather's name in the voter list and so, there is a mismatch in my name as well. Names had matched till now and now it doesn't? I don't understand what is happening," he said.
When questioned, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Sub-Divisional Officer of Chanchal, Rittik Hazra, said, "Work is being done according to the EC's guidelines. Notices are being sent to some people to appear for a second hearing as needed. I have nothing more to say."
The incident has sparked a debate between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress. Kishan Kedia, a member of the BJP's North Malda organisational district committee, claimed Trinamool is misleading people about SIR and trying to create anarchy. "A government agency can send a notice to anyone and it should be allowed to work independently. The Trinamool Congress is creating anarchy. They are misleading people. It is because of their misleading statements that this person brought soil from his grandfather's grave. This is all a plan to spread unrest. People have understood that the Trinamool Congress has lost its ground so they are using their own workers to do these things."
Trinamool Congress district general secretary Ziaur Rahman said, "The incident involving Salek proves how innocent peole are living in fear of disenfranchisement. The EC, in the name of SIR , has pushed many to death. That's why this man brought soil from his grandfather's grave to prove his roots. The commission is working as BJP's puppet. The BJP simply doesn't know how to ask for votes so they are doing these things. People will give their answer for harassing them through their votes."
