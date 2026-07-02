Man Beheaded, Son Dies In Road Mishap In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Kalimuthu was enroute to Kallidaikurichi with his sons when his two-wheeler was hit by a car whose occupants beheaded him. His son died in mishap.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST|
Updated : July 2, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A five-year-old boy was killed after the two-wheeler on which he was riding with his father and brother was hit by a car in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. The father of the children was brutally beheaded after the mishap by the occupants of the car who left his head in the middle of the road and fled.
Kalimuthu, a resident of Moolachi village, next to Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district, was travelling to Moolachi village from Vallathi Nambikulam area on a two-wheeler with his sons Chinnadurai (15) and Jayaraj (5) on Thursday evening.
On the way at Kallidaikurichi-Tirunelveli highway, a car hit the two-wheeler. As Kalimuthu and his sons fell, the occupants of the car got out and beheaded him. The accused carried Kalimuthu's to a spot five kilometres away, left it on the Karambai State Highway near Kallidaikurichi, and fled.
Jayaraj died in the mishap while Chinnaraj is critically injured. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for postmortem. Chinnaraj was sent to a hospital for treatment.
Nellai District Superintendent of Police Viswesh Balasubramania Shastri, who rushed to the spot after the incident, conducted an in-person investigation. The bodies of the two deceased were subsequently recovered and sent to the Nellai Government Hospital for autopsy. Chnnathurai was sent to a hospital for treatment.
He said, "Initial investigations have revealed that the murder was committed by people from Kalimuthu's village. Details of those involved in the murder have been collected and steps are being taken to arrest them," he said. Initial investigation by the police revealed Kalimuthu was killed as revenge for a murder committed earlier in the earlier.
Police are investigating whether Kalimuthu is connected to the murders that had taken place in the area in the last few years.
The double murder incident has caused tension in Moolachchi and its surrounding areas. Police personnel has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.
Also Read
Chhattisgarh: Sakti Police Nab Nine In Contract Killing Of Purnima Chauhan