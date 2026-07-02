ETV Bharat / state

Man Beheaded, Son Dies In Road Mishap In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli: A five-year-old boy was killed after the two-wheeler on which he was riding with his father and brother was hit by a car in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. The father of the children was brutally beheaded after the mishap by the occupants of the car who left his head in the middle of the road and fled.

Kalimuthu, a resident of Moolachi village, next to Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district, was travelling to Moolachi village from Vallathi Nambikulam area on a two-wheeler with his sons Chinnadurai (15) and Jayaraj (5) on Thursday evening.

On the way at Kallidaikurichi-Tirunelveli highway, a car hit the two-wheeler. As Kalimuthu and his sons fell, the occupants of the car got out and beheaded him. The accused carried Kalimuthu's to a spot five kilometres away, left it on the Karambai State Highway near Kallidaikurichi, and fled.

Jayaraj died in the mishap while Chinnaraj is critically injured. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for postmortem. Chinnaraj was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Nellai District Superintendent of Police Viswesh Balasubramania Shastri, who rushed to the spot after the incident, conducted an in-person investigation. The bodies of the two deceased were subsequently recovered and sent to the Nellai Government Hospital for autopsy. Chnnathurai was sent to a hospital for treatment.