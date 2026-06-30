ETV Bharat / state

Man Beaten To Death Over Theft Suspicion In Odisha's Khordha, Probe Underway

Khordha: A 32-year-old man died during treatment after he was allegedly tied to an electric pole and assaulted by villagers on suspicion of theft in Odisha’s Khordha district, police said on Tuesday. A video purportedly showing the assault has also surfaced on social media, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Toofan Nayak, a resident of Bhimpur village under the Banapur police station limits. According to police, the incident took place on June 28 when villagers allegedly caught Nayak on suspicion of theft at the residence of former Khanata panchayat sarpanch Sheshadev Pradhan.

Upon receiving the information through the emergency helpline, Banapur police rescued Nayak from the spot and took him to the police station before handing him over to his family. His family alleged that after returning home, Nayak began vomiting blood and his health deteriorated during the night. He was admitted to Banapur Community Health Centre (CHC) on June 29 and was later referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died during treatment.

Nayak's wife has lodged a complaint with Banapur police, alleging that he died due to the injuries sustained in the assault. His mother alleged that her son had told the family he was beaten by villagers and claimed the assault led to his death.