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Man Beaten To Death Over Theft Suspicion In Odisha's Khordha, Probe Underway

The deceased's family alleged Nayak succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault by villagers over suspected theft, reports Gobind Chandra Panda.

Odisha: Man Dies After Alleged Public Beating Over Theft Suspicion; Probe Underway
Banapur Police Station, Khordha (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Khordha: A 32-year-old man died during treatment after he was allegedly tied to an electric pole and assaulted by villagers on suspicion of theft in Odisha’s Khordha district, police said on Tuesday. A video purportedly showing the assault has also surfaced on social media, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Toofan Nayak, a resident of Bhimpur village under the Banapur police station limits. According to police, the incident took place on June 28 when villagers allegedly caught Nayak on suspicion of theft at the residence of former Khanata panchayat sarpanch Sheshadev Pradhan.

Upon receiving the information through the emergency helpline, Banapur police rescued Nayak from the spot and took him to the police station before handing him over to his family. His family alleged that after returning home, Nayak began vomiting blood and his health deteriorated during the night. He was admitted to Banapur Community Health Centre (CHC) on June 29 and was later referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died during treatment.

Nayak's wife has lodged a complaint with Banapur police, alleging that he died due to the injuries sustained in the assault. His mother alleged that her son had told the family he was beaten by villagers and claimed the assault led to his death.

Khordha Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmar Smit Purushottamdas said statements recorded before doctors at Banapur CHC, photographs taken when Nayak was released to his family, and CCTV footage from the police station were being examined.

"The exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report is received, following which further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation," the SP said.

Balugaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Pattnaik said police were treating the allegations seriously and investigating claims that the victim had been tied up and assaulted by several persons.

Read More

  1. Labourer Beaten to Death With Wooden Stick Near Police Station In Chhattisgarh's Korba, Accused Arrested
  2. Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Love Affair In Sonipat, Father Hears Dying Son Over Call

TAGGED:

BANAPUR THEFT SUSPICION
ODISHA MOB ASSAULT
ODISHA LYNCHING
KHORDHA POLICE INVESTIGATION
KHORDHA ASSAULT CASE

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