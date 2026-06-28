Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Love Affair In Sonipat, Father Hears Dying Son Over Call
Victim's father has alleged that the accused had issued earlier threats; police investigation underway after body recovered from field in Jatheri village.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Sonipat: A 26-year-old factory worker was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday night with sticks and clubs in Haryana's Sonipat district over suspicion of an alleged love affair.
Police have registered a murder case after the victim's father accused the suspects of threatening his son earlier and informing him over the phone that his child had been killed.
The deceased, identified as Vishal, was a resident of Khandavali village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. According to the FIR lodged by his father, Shiv Kumar, Vishal worked at a company in the Rai Industrial Area and lived in a rented room in Jathedi village.
The complainant stated that Vishal had developed friendly relations with the family of Omveer, who also lived nearby in a rented accommodation. However, Omveer allegedly suspected that his wife, Darshan, was involved in a relationship with Vishal.
Kumar alleged that Omveer had called him several months ago, asking him to warn his son and threatening to kill Vishal if the alleged relationship continued.
Describing the events leading up to the murder, Kumar said he received a phone call on Saturday night from a man identified as Anuj, alias Tanuj. "During the call, I could hear my son crying and pleading for help. I also heard people in the background saying they had killed him and asking me to come and collect his body," Kumar alleged in his complaint.
The family immediately travelled to Sonipat, where they learnt that Vishal had allegedly been beaten to death with sticks and clubs. According to police, Omveer later informed them that his son, Tanuj, had assaulted Vishal and that the body was lying in a nearby field on the Jatheri-Rathdhana Road, opposite Max Heights Metro View.
A police team reached the spot and recovered the blood-soaked body. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the crime scene, collected blood-stained soil, seized two bamboo sticks believed to have been used in the assault, and documented digital evidence. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Sonipat, where it was sent for post-mortem examination.
Police spokesperson ASI Ravindra Kumar said a murder case has been registered against Tanuj alias Anuj and his alleged accomplices based on the complaint and preliminary investigation.
"Based on the complaint filed by Vishal's father, and the inspection of the crime scene, a murder case has been registered against the accused, Tanuj and his accomplices. The police are actively searching for the accused, and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway."
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