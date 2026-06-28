ETV Bharat / state

Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Love Affair In Sonipat, Father Hears Dying Son Over Call

The deceased, identified as Vishal, was a resident of Khandavali village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Sonipat: A 26-year-old factory worker was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday night with sticks and clubs in Haryana's Sonipat district over suspicion of an alleged love affair.

Police have registered a murder case after the victim's father accused the suspects of threatening his son earlier and informing him over the phone that his child had been killed.

The deceased, identified as Vishal, was a resident of Khandavali village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. According to the FIR lodged by his father, Shiv Kumar, Vishal worked at a company in the Rai Industrial Area and lived in a rented room in Jathedi village.

The complainant stated that Vishal had developed friendly relations with the family of Omveer, who also lived nearby in a rented accommodation. However, Omveer allegedly suspected that his wife, Darshan, was involved in a relationship with Vishal.