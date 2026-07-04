ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Axes Wife to Death, Dies By Suicide

Bilaspur: A gruesome murder and suicide in Bilaspur's Hemunagar locality has sent shockwaves after a man first hacked his wife to death with an axe and subsequently took his own life.

Police said the man later locked their two young children inside a separate room, who were rescued safely. The incident occurred in Hemunagar under the jurisdiction of Torwa police station. The deceased have been identified as Ashok Dewangan and his wife, Dhaneshwari Dewangan. Police found Ashok's body inside the house, while Dhaneshwari's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple axe wounds to her neck.

According to police, neighbours had grown suspicious after noticing unusual silence from the house between 5 AM and 6 AM and informed the landlord and police.

When the police team arrived, they forced open the locked door and, inside, they found the couple dead in separate rooms. The couple's two young children were discovered locked inside another room and were rescued.