Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Axes Wife to Death, Dies By Suicide
Police rescue two young children unharmed while probing financial, domestic and other possible motives behind the crime in Hemunagar.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Bilaspur: A gruesome murder and suicide in Bilaspur's Hemunagar locality has sent shockwaves after a man first hacked his wife to death with an axe and subsequently took his own life.
Police said the man later locked their two young children inside a separate room, who were rescued safely. The incident occurred in Hemunagar under the jurisdiction of Torwa police station. The deceased have been identified as Ashok Dewangan and his wife, Dhaneshwari Dewangan. Police found Ashok's body inside the house, while Dhaneshwari's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple axe wounds to her neck.
According to police, neighbours had grown suspicious after noticing unusual silence from the house between 5 AM and 6 AM and informed the landlord and police.
When the police team arrived, they forced open the locked door and, inside, they found the couple dead in separate rooms. The couple's two young children were discovered locked inside another room and were rescued.
Local residents said Ashok worked as a vegetable vendor and had not been going to work for the past several days, and had remained at home. Police are examining whether financial distress, business losses, domestic disputes or other personal issues may have led to the incident.
"The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations. Evidence has been collected from the scene, and an investigation covering all aspects of the case has been initiated," said Rajnesh Singh, SSP, Bilaspur.
The incident has left residents of Hemunagar stunned. Police said the investigation is continuing and more details are expected to emerge in the case.'
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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