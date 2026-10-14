ETV Bharat / state

Man Axes Two Sisters To Death As Part Of 'Ritual' In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

East Singhbhum: A man in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district allegedly hacked his two sisters to death with an axe as part of a 'ritual' and then surrendered at a police station 15 km away.

The double murder took place on Monday in the Dhalbhumgarh block. It is understood that the accused suspected his two biological sisters of practicing witchcraft or occult rituals. He had summoned a sorceror to the village the previous night and had specifically invited both his sisters to participate in the ritual and prayers.

After the rituals concluded, both sisters went to sleep. Later, while the entire village was fast asleep, the accused launched a frenzied axe attack on his sleeping sisters, killing them instantly.

The next day, the accused told a young man from the village that he was unwell and needed to visit a doctor in Dhalbhumgarh. The young man drove him to Dhalbhumgarh on his motorcycle.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the police station, the accused feigned an excuse, claiming it was not yet time for the doctor's consultation and that he had some work at the police station. The young man dropped him off outside the gate and returned home. The accused then walked straight into the police station and turned himself in.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar immediately arrived at the scene. The police have taken possession of both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.