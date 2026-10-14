Man Axes Two Sisters To Death As Part Of 'Ritual' In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum
The accused invited the two siblings to his home for the ritual and hacked them to death with an axe when they were fast asleep.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
East Singhbhum: A man in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district allegedly hacked his two sisters to death with an axe as part of a 'ritual' and then surrendered at a police station 15 km away.
The double murder took place on Monday in the Dhalbhumgarh block. It is understood that the accused suspected his two biological sisters of practicing witchcraft or occult rituals. He had summoned a sorceror to the village the previous night and had specifically invited both his sisters to participate in the ritual and prayers.
After the rituals concluded, both sisters went to sleep. Later, while the entire village was fast asleep, the accused launched a frenzied axe attack on his sleeping sisters, killing them instantly.
The next day, the accused told a young man from the village that he was unwell and needed to visit a doctor in Dhalbhumgarh. The young man drove him to Dhalbhumgarh on his motorcycle.
Upon reaching the vicinity of the police station, the accused feigned an excuse, claiming it was not yet time for the doctor's consultation and that he had some work at the police station. The young man dropped him off outside the gate and returned home. The accused then walked straight into the police station and turned himself in.
Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar immediately arrived at the scene. The police have taken possession of both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.
SHO Dheeraj Kumar confirmed that the accused has been arrested. It is currently unclear whether the primary reason behind the incident was superstition or a factor related to the accused's mental state; this can only be confirmed following a medical examination. The police are investigating all possible motives and other aspects of the murder.
Ghatshila Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anand Vikas Laguri stated that preliminary investigation suggests an internal dispute among the three siblings may have played a role. The police are examining the case from every angle.
Expressing grief over this tragic incident, a former village head (Mukhiya) noted that the block administration regularly organizes awareness camps at the panchayat level to combat superstition and social evils.
Despite this, the occurrence of such incidents in remote rural areas remains a matter of grave concern for society. He emphasized that to prevent such crimes, both the community and the administration must collaborate to make awareness efforts at the village level more effective.
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