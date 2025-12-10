ETV Bharat / state

Man Attempts To Rape 7-Yr-Old Girl In Gujarat, Then Inserts Rod In Her Private Parts; Arrested

Rajkot: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to an attempted rape and assaulted with an iron rod inserted into her private parts in Jasdan area of Atkot in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ramsingh Tersingh (30) and father of three children, has been arrested. The girl, daughter of agricultural labourers, is undergoing treatment at Women's Hospital in Rajkot.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 4 when the girl's parents, hailing from Dahod district, were working on a field near a village under the Atkot police station while she was playing. Suddenly, a man abducted her and took her to a deserted place, where he gagged and brutally assaulted her. When the girl screamed, he thrust an iron rod into her private parts, leaving her bleeding, and fled from the scene.

Finding the girl missing, her parents started searching for her and found her severely injured near the fields. They rushed her to the Women's Hospital in Rajkot for treatment.