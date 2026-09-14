ETV Bharat / state

Man Attempts To Burn Married Girlfriend Alive In Raipur, Absconds

Raipur: A married woman was severely injured after being allegedly set on fire by a man with whom she was in a relationship in Chhattisgarh's ​​Raipur district, police said on Monday. Police said a search is underway for the absconding accused.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Mekahara Hospital in Raipur.

Rural Additional SP Abhishek Jha said, "The incident took place around 8:30 pm under Mana police station area on Sunday. 'Dial 112' received information that a woman had sustained severe burn injuries and a team arrived at the location. The woman was immediately taken to Raipur's Mekahara Hospital. The Mana police were also informed about the incident."

Jha said that the accused has been identified as Virendra alias Veeru Dhivar, a resident of Mokhla under Arang police station. "Investigations revealed that the woman and the accused had been in a relationship since 2021. The victim was originally from Samoda and had moved to Mokhla after marriage," he said.