Man Attempts To Burn Married Girlfriend Alive In Raipur, Absconds
Raipur Police have launched a search for the accused, who absconded after the incident.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Raipur: A married woman was severely injured after being allegedly set on fire by a man with whom she was in a relationship in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said on Monday. Police said a search is underway for the absconding accused.
The woman is currently undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Mekahara Hospital in Raipur.
Rural Additional SP Abhishek Jha said, "The incident took place around 8:30 pm under Mana police station area on Sunday. 'Dial 112' received information that a woman had sustained severe burn injuries and a team arrived at the location. The woman was immediately taken to Raipur's Mekahara Hospital. The Mana police were also informed about the incident."
Jha said that the accused has been identified as Virendra alias Veeru Dhivar, a resident of Mokhla under Arang police station. "Investigations revealed that the woman and the accused had been in a relationship since 2021. The victim was originally from Samoda and had moved to Mokhla after marriage," he said.
According to the police, the woman's affair with the accused led to disputes with her husband. When the woman's mother-in-law objected to her affair, the accused attacked her with a spade and a complaint regarding this assault was registered at the Arang police station.
Following the attack on his mother, the husband had been living separately from the victim. During this period, the woman and the accused continued to meet frequently and were even seen together on the day of the incident.
Meanwhich PCC chief Deepak Baij slammed the state government over the incident saying while the government claims to have implemented a commissionerate system in the capital, not a single week passes without some form of incident. "An attempt was made to burn a woman alive when she resisted molestation. The major question for the state government is are we in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Manipur? The government must answer this. Ultimately, who is responsible for ensuring law and order?" Baij asked.
Baij said the Chief Minister resides in the capital, yet incidents are taking place right under his nose. Compared to other states, the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh has deteriorated and no one is safe here, he added.
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