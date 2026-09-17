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Man Attacks Wife With Machete, Throws Acid At Her in Karnataka's Bengaluru

The woman was attacked by her husband with a machete and acid in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar area on Thursday morning.

Man Attacks Wife With Machete, Throws Acid At Her in Karnataka's Bengaluru
Traffic police personnel took the accused into custody (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: A man allegedly attacked his wife with a machete and later threw acid at her in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police said. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the JP Nagar police station, they said.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh. The 26-year-old victim, a native of Kolkata, worked as a nurse at Narayan Clinic in the city. According to the police, at around 9:15 AM, she stepped out to get a tiffin when Venkatesh allegedly arrived on a motorcycle carrying an acid bottle and a machete.

The accused allegedly chased his wife and attacked her with the machete in the hospital parking area before throwing acid at her. According to police, the accused also attempted to attack locals who rushed to rescue the woman.

Locals tried to stop Venkatesh by throwing stones at him. Meanwhile, traffic police personnel on duty at a nearby signal, on getting to know about the incident, rushed to the spot, intervened and took him into custody.

In a purported video of the alleged incident, the accused, wearing a helmet, can be seen attacking the woman multiple times with a machete. Some people gathered at the scene are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones while a couple of them try to intervene and stop the attack.

The victim woman, who sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. JP Nagar police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

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TAGGED:

JP NAGAR ACID ATTACK
BENGALURU WOMAN ATTACKED
BENGALURU CRIME
HUSBAND ATTACKS WIFE IN BENGALURU
BENGALURU ACID ATTACK

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