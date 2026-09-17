ETV Bharat / state

Man Attacks Wife With Machete, Throws Acid At Her in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man allegedly attacked his wife with a machete and later threw acid at her in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police said. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the JP Nagar police station, they said.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh. The 26-year-old victim, a native of Kolkata, worked as a nurse at Narayan Clinic in the city. According to the police, at around 9:15 AM, she stepped out to get a tiffin when Venkatesh allegedly arrived on a motorcycle carrying an acid bottle and a machete.

The accused allegedly chased his wife and attacked her with the machete in the hospital parking area before throwing acid at her. According to police, the accused also attempted to attack locals who rushed to rescue the woman.

Locals tried to stop Venkatesh by throwing stones at him. Meanwhile, traffic police personnel on duty at a nearby signal, on getting to know about the incident, rushed to the spot, intervened and took him into custody.