ETV Bharat / state

Man Attacks Nurse Over Delay In Receipt Of Gold Ring Under Welfare Scheme In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Thanjavur: A 35-year-old nurse and two of her family members were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a man when he was told to wait for his turn to receive a gold ring for his newborn under the newly introduced Tamil Nadu government scheme, "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam".

The incident occurred at Thanjavur district. Sources said the victim, Alamelu (35) works as a village health nurse at the health centre in Muzhaiyur Samathuvapuram, near Kumbakonam. A couple from the same area, Madhan and Vanitha, had a baby on September 16. Alamelu had informed Madhan that they would be given a gold ring under the government's "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam" scheme.

A religious ceremony for the newborn was scheduled to take place at the couple's home on Sunday where Madhan demanded the gold ring from Alamelu insisting that it was needed for the ceremony.

Alamelu explained that the rings are distributed based on priority determined by the baby's date of birth. Refusing to accept the explanation, Madhan, who was in an inebriated state, verbally abused Alamelu, her aunt Sujatha, and her brother Suman. He then attacked them with a spade. Sujatha sustained a head injury, while Suman suffered an injury to his hand. Alamelu sustained injuries to her head, hands, and legs in the attack.