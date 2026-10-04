Man Attacks Nurse Over Delay In Receipt Of Gold Ring Under Welfare Scheme In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
The accused attacked the nurse and her family members after he was told that the gold ring cannot be immediately given to him.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Thanjavur: A 35-year-old nurse and two of her family members were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a man when he was told to wait for his turn to receive a gold ring for his newborn under the newly introduced Tamil Nadu government scheme, "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam".
The incident occurred at Thanjavur district. Sources said the victim, Alamelu (35) works as a village health nurse at the health centre in Muzhaiyur Samathuvapuram, near Kumbakonam. A couple from the same area, Madhan and Vanitha, had a baby on September 16. Alamelu had informed Madhan that they would be given a gold ring under the government's "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam" scheme.
A religious ceremony for the newborn was scheduled to take place at the couple's home on Sunday where Madhan demanded the gold ring from Alamelu insisting that it was needed for the ceremony.
Alamelu explained that the rings are distributed based on priority determined by the baby's date of birth. Refusing to accept the explanation, Madhan, who was in an inebriated state, verbally abused Alamelu, her aunt Sujatha, and her brother Suman. He then attacked them with a spade. Sujatha sustained a head injury, while Suman suffered an injury to his hand. Alamelu sustained injuries to her head, hands, and legs in the attack.
Following the incident, the three were admitted to the Kumbakonam Government District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The Patteeswaram police have registered a case regarding the incident and are conducting an investigation.
Speaking to reporters about the matter, Alamelu said, "Even after I explained that a gold ring is provided under a government scheme based on the date of birth, Madhan used abusive language and assaulted me. I urge that no other village health nurse should have to face an assault like the one I experienced."
The incident came just days after the welfare initiative was launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Under the welfare scheme, each eligible newborn delivered at a state-run hospital in Tamil Nadu is entitled to a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring. To be eligible for the scheme, mothers of newborns must be permanent residents of the state. The state government has allocated an annual outlay of Rs 755.83 crore for the scheme.
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