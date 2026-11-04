ETV Bharat / state

Man Sits With Wife's Severed Head At Temple In Bengal's South Dinajpur, Arrested

South Dinajpur: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after being found sitting in a temple with his wife's severed head on his lap in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred in Ward No. 4 of Narayanpur area in Gangarampur town in South Dinajpur, has left local residents terrified.

The accused, Rintu Ghosh, was taken into custody and a machete was recovered from the site. He worked as a bus conductor for the state-owned North Bengal State Transport Corporation and was sacked on disciplinary grounds some years ago.

Upon information, a team from the Gangarampur police station promptly arrived at the scene and recovered the woman's body.

The victim has been identified as Seema Sarkar Ghosh. Her body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

Police suspect that marital dispute was the primary motive behind the murder but they are also looking into whether there are any other underlying reasons for the incident.

Subhotosh Sarkar, a police official of the Gangarampur police station said the accused has been arrested and an investigation launched.

Rajesh Pramanik, the victim's uncle, who lives in the area, said, "I woke up this morning to learn that my niece’s head had been severed and that her husband was sitting with it at the temple. Rintu used to work as a government bus conductor. I cannot fathom how this could have happened. He had become religious after his father passed away sometime ago. When I arrived, I saw him sitting in front of the temple, holding the severed head. He should face strictest punishment."