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Man Arrested Over Viral Video Containing 'Offensive Remarks' Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ( ANI-File photo )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Moradabad: A man was arrested for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video posted on social media, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the accused, identified as Surjeet, was arrested within 24 hours of a case being registered against him. Bilari Kotwali police station in-charge Uday Pratap stated that a complaint was filed by Rajeev Kumar after a video surfaced and went viral, in which a person allegedly used offensive language directed at the chief minister.