Man Arrested Over Viral Video Containing 'Offensive Remarks' Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Police said a complaint was filed after a video went viral, in which a person allegedly used offensive language directed at the chief minister.
By PTI
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Moradabad: A man was arrested for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video posted on social media, police said on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the accused, identified as Surjeet, was arrested within 24 hours of a case being registered against him.
Bilari Kotwali police station in-charge Uday Pratap stated that a complaint was filed by Rajeev Kumar after a video surfaced and went viral, in which a person allegedly used offensive language directed at the chief minister.
Police said the video sparked resentment among people and alleged that it hurt religious sentiments, referring to Adityanath's position as chief minister as well as his association with a religious institution.
After identifying the person in the video, police registered a case against Surjeet on Friday night under Sections 353 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 352 (Intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, they said.
Surjeet was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, police said.
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