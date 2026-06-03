Man Arrested In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara For Alleged Rape, Forced Conversion, And ₹1 Crore Fraud
In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused exploited a connection with her sister to obtain her phone number.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Bhilwara: A man was arrested in Rajasthan for alleged rape, blackmailing, and forcibly converting a 35-year-old woman to another religion before marrying her, police said.
Giving details, Sunil Tada, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pratapnagar Police Station, said that a case has been registered against the accused, Shahid Mansuri, under sections about rape and blackmailing, as well as under the Rajasthan Freedom of Religion Act. The accused has subsequently been arrested and the matter is currently under investigation, Tada added.
In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused exploited a connection with her sister to obtain her phone number. According to her, Mansuri took her to Kanchi Resort in Bhilwara promising a job.
There, he allegedly raped her and took obscene videos. Thereafter, the accused allegedly used these recordings to blackmail her and threatened to kill her parents if she did not comply with his demands.
The victim claimed that, subsequently, Shahid took her to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, where he forcibly made her recite verses.
The woman has alleged that, in addition to Shahid, his brother, Zafar, also raped her at the shop. Furthermore, the victim claimed that Shahid coerced her into transferring ₹20 lakhs into the bank accounts of his father, brother, and nephew, and also misappropriated her jewellery.
Additionally, a loan amounting to ₹80 lakhs was taken out in the victim's name. Accusing the perpetrators of attempting to impose customs upon her after marriage, the victim stated that Shahid's aunt, sisters, and father subjected her to harassment, coercing her to offer certain rituals and consume non-vegetarian food.
The victim further revealed that she is currently burdened with a debt. Driven to seek legal recourse due to the torment inflicted by the accused, the victim demanded that the law impose the strictest possible punishment on these individuals to ensure that no other woman falls victim to them.