ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara For Alleged Rape, Forced Conversion, And ₹1 Crore Fraud

Bhilwara: A man was arrested in Rajasthan for alleged rape, blackmailing, and forcibly converting a 35-year-old woman to another religion before marrying her, police said.

Giving details, Sunil Tada, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pratapnagar Police Station, said that a case has been registered against the accused, Shahid Mansuri, under sections about rape and blackmailing, as well as under the Rajasthan Freedom of Religion Act. The accused has subsequently been arrested and the matter is currently under investigation, Tada added.

In her statement, the woman alleged that the accused exploited a connection with her sister to obtain her phone number. According to her, Mansuri took her to Kanchi Resort in Bhilwara promising a job.

There, he allegedly raped her and took obscene videos. Thereafter, the accused allegedly used these recordings to blackmail her and threatened to kill her parents if she did not comply with his demands.