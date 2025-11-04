ETV Bharat / state

Man Who 'Threatened To Kill' BJP MP Ravi Kishan Arrested In Punjab

Gorakhpur: A special team from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday night arrested a person in Punjab for allegedly threatening to eliminate BJP MP and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan Shukla. Police said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Fatehgarh Mohalla Bagga in Punjab's Ludhiana.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi, the accused had been sending death threats to Ravi Kishan for the last five days. He also threatened to shoot the MP if he came to Bihar for election campaigning. Following these threats, Ravi Kishan's personal secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, lodged a complaint at Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur, based on which a special team was formed to investigate the matter.

Police tracked the location of the accused through technical surveillance and reached Punjab, where they arrested him. During interrogation, Ajay Kumar revealed that he worked as a laundryman in Punjab and had never visited Bihar. Police officials also said that he pleaded for forgiveness.