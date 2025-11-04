ETV Bharat / state

Man Who 'Threatened To Kill' BJP MP Ravi Kishan Arrested In Punjab

Gorakhpur police arrested one Ajay Kumar Yadav from Ludhiana for allegedly threatening actor-politician Ravi Kishan and making objectionable remarks against the Parliamentarian.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, accused of allegedly threatening to kill BJP MP and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan Shukla (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

Gorakhpur: A special team from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday night arrested a person in Punjab for allegedly threatening to eliminate BJP MP and Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan Shukla. Police said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Fatehgarh Mohalla Bagga in Punjab's Ludhiana.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi, the accused had been sending death threats to Ravi Kishan for the last five days. He also threatened to shoot the MP if he came to Bihar for election campaigning. Following these threats, Ravi Kishan's personal secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, lodged a complaint at Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur, based on which a special team was formed to investigate the matter.

Police tracked the location of the accused through technical surveillance and reached Punjab, where they arrested him. During interrogation, Ajay Kumar revealed that he worked as a laundryman in Punjab and had never visited Bihar. Police officials also said that he pleaded for forgiveness.

Police officials said that besides threatening Ravi Kishan, accused Ajay had also made objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. City SP Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that strict legal action is being taken against the accused. He said that the investigation is ongoing and further procedures will be carried out according to the law.

Reacting to the incident, Ravi Kishan said that those who threaten him will not be spared. "Under the Yogi-Modi double-engine government, such culprits will be traced and punished," the Parliamentarian warned. He further thanked the Gorakhpur police for its swift action, and said he will continue his campaign in Bihar for the upcoming assembly elections without any fear.

