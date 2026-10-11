ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Online Investment Scam In Andhra Pradesh

Man arrested in investment scam from Anakapalle Mandal in Andhra Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Police have arrested a key accused in Andhra Pradesh involved in an online investment scam worth crores of rupees that promised people hefty returns on their investments.

Police arrested Konathala Krishna, 52, from Anakapalle Mandal, Andhra Pradesh. The arrest was made on October 6, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

For the scam, a WhatsApp group had also been operating with claims being made that 50 members of the group had booked huge profits on their investments. A retired bank employee also fell into the trap and lost the money while the fraudsters did not pay any profit as promised. Realising that he had been cheated, he registered a complaint on the cyber crime hotline 1930 in 2025. Subsequently, he also registered a complaint with the Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office.