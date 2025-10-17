ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Rs 30 Crore Online Investment Scam In Telangana's Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A man, involved in an online investment scam, has been arrested in Telangana's Karimnagar, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Varala Lokeshwar Rao, was arrested by the Karimnagar Central Crime Station (CCS) police, they said.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) Goush Alam informed that around 450 people were cheated, and the accused collected an estimated Rs 30 crore in the process. Alam said that Lokeshwar Rao, a resident of PVN Colony, Malkajgiri in Hyderabad, arrived in Karimnagar on April 4, 2024, and introduced himself to a local, Tulasi Prakash.

Alam further informed that, claiming to earn substantial income online through a cryptocurrency app, he convinced Prakash and his friends, identified as Boora Sridhar, Dasari Raju, Dasari Ramesh, and Katla Satish.

"Together, the gang planned and created a fake app named 'Meta Fund'. They further lured the investors with promises that by investing Rs 90,000, they would receive 1,000 crypto coins on the app and triple their money within a month," CP Alam said.