ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Mysuru Jewellery Showroom Robbery Case Escapes From Karnataka Police Custody In Siliguri

Siliguri: A man arrested in connection with a Rs 10 crore robbery at a jewellery showroom in Mysuru, escaped from a hotel in West Bengal's Siliguri while in Karnataka Police custody on transit remand on Wednesday.

Following this, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate launched an extensive search operation, which intensified overnight and into Thursday morning. Strict checks and searches are being conducted at all entry and exit points of the city, including bus stands and railway stations.

The suspect, Sujan Lakhandri, has a prior record of multi-state robberies. He is the most-wanted suspect in the jewellery showroom robbery case, where around 8 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at around Rs 10 crore was looted from Hunsur in Mysuru district around 11 months ago.

According to police, Sujan had arrived in Matigara to visit a relative three months ago and had rented a place, where he had been living for around a month. Acting on information, the Karnataka Police, with the assistance of the Jharkhand STF, the Siliguri Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the local Matigara Police, apprehended him in the Shalbari area on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, he was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court, which granted a four-day transit remand, and the Karnataka Police took him into custody.

As per the standard procedures, an accused should be held in a local police station lock-up or with the assistance of local law enforcement but the Karnataka Police officers, without informing the local police, rented a room on the second floor of a hotel in the Siliguri Junction area to house the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused reportedly escaped under the pretext of going to the bathroom. When there was no response for a long time, the door was broken open and it was found that Sujan was gone.