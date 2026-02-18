ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Haldwani After Illegal Cache Of Weapons Found In House

Haldwani: As part of "Operation Crackdown", a sexagenarian man was arrested after a cache of illegal arms was found in his house in the Gaujajali North area under Haldwani of Uttarakhand's Nainital, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Mobin Khan, was dismissed from the education department in a POCSO case, they added.

A case has been registered against Mobin Khan under Sections 3/25 and 7/25(1-A) of the Arms Act, and an investigation has been launched. He will soon be presented in court, police said.

According to police, during an operation late Monday evening, the team received information that a man was keeping illegal weapons in his home, with which he often threatens the family members. "When the house near Ayesha Mosque was searched in the presence of family members, the police team was also surprised as a 315-bore pistol, two 315-bore cartridges, a 12-bore pistol, four 12-bore cartridges, and a 7.62-bore cartridge of AK-47 and 10 7.65-bore cartridges were found," an official said.