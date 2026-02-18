Man Arrested In Haldwani After Illegal Cache Of Weapons Found In House
Nainital SSP Manjunath TC said Mobin Khan (60) was dismissed from his service with the education department after he was charged in a POCSO case.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Haldwani: As part of "Operation Crackdown", a sexagenarian man was arrested after a cache of illegal arms was found in his house in the Gaujajali North area under Haldwani of Uttarakhand's Nainital, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Mobin Khan, was dismissed from the education department in a POCSO case, they added.
A case has been registered against Mobin Khan under Sections 3/25 and 7/25(1-A) of the Arms Act, and an investigation has been launched. He will soon be presented in court, police said.
According to police, during an operation late Monday evening, the team received information that a man was keeping illegal weapons in his home, with which he often threatens the family members. "When the house near Ayesha Mosque was searched in the presence of family members, the police team was also surprised as a 315-bore pistol, two 315-bore cartridges, a 12-bore pistol, four 12-bore cartridges, and a 7.62-bore cartridge of AK-47 and 10 7.65-bore cartridges were found," an official said.
Nainital SSP Manjunath TC said, "A verification campaign is being conducted in Haldwani on the Chief Minister's orders. On Monday, the Nainital police received information that a convicted criminal possessed illegal weapons, which followed a raid under Operation Crackdown at Mobin Khan's house and the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition."
The SSP said Khan was dismissed from his service by the Education Department after he was charged in a PCOSO case in 2017 and was subsequently convicted by the trial court. He is out on bail now as his appeal is pending with the High Court. "Our technical team will interrogate him to determine where he acquired such a large cache of illegal weapons and for what purpose," he added.
