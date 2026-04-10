ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Bengaluru For Sharing Misleading ‘Zombie Drug’ Video

Bengaluru: The Bagalur police in Bengaluru have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly circulating a misleading video on social media, falsely claiming that a person seen in the footage was under the influence of “zombie drugs” or xylazine.

The accused, identified as Hemanth, had recorded a video of a man behaving unusually on Bagalur Road and shared it online with the claim that he was intoxicated by a dangerous drug reportedly found in foreign countries.

According to the police, the video showed a man standing in a disoriented state, moving his limbs in an unusual manner, appearing unaware of his surroundings. Based on this, Hemanth assumed that the person might have consumed xylazine and uploaded the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

Acting on the viral clip, Bagalur police traced the individual near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka and took him into custody for medical examination. The reports confirmed that the man had not consumed any narcotic or psychotropic substances.