Man Arrested In Bengaluru For Sharing Misleading ‘Zombie Drug’ Video
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda cautions citizens against sharing unverified content, urging them not to believe or circulate such information on social media.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bagalur police in Bengaluru have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly circulating a misleading video on social media, falsely claiming that a person seen in the footage was under the influence of “zombie drugs” or xylazine.
The accused, identified as Hemanth, had recorded a video of a man behaving unusually on Bagalur Road and shared it online with the claim that he was intoxicated by a dangerous drug reportedly found in foreign countries.
According to the police, the video showed a man standing in a disoriented state, moving his limbs in an unusual manner, appearing unaware of his surroundings. Based on this, Hemanth assumed that the person might have consumed xylazine and uploaded the video, which quickly went viral on social media.
Acting on the viral clip, Bagalur police traced the individual near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka and took him into custody for medical examination. The reports confirmed that the man had not consumed any narcotic or psychotropic substances.
During questioning, it was revealed that the individual suffers from arthritis and had consumed alcohol along with prescribed painkillers. This combination caused him to appear unsteady and disoriented, which was misinterpreted in the video, police said.
Following the investigation, the police arrested Hemanth for spreading false information. He has since admitted his mistake and issued a public apology through a video.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda cautioned the public against sharing unverified content. He said notices would be issued to others who had shared the misleading video and urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information on social media.
Hemanth, in his statement, said he recorded the video on April 7 while returning from work from Bagalur to Rajanukunte. He noticed the man standing near Nitte Meenakshi College and assumed he was under the influence of “zombie drugs,” which led him to upload the video. He has apologised to the people of Karnataka for the misinformation.
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