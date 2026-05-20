ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Bengaluru After Video Shows Sexual Assault On Cow

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for "sexually assaulting" a cow that was sleeping on a roadside here after a video of the incident recently went viral, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old accused, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, was working as a delivery partner and had been residing in the Cottonpet area of the city for the past month, they said.

The incident occurred around 1.47 am on May 5 at Akkipet Cross Road, police said. However, the matter came to light on May 17 when a video of the incident was uploaded on the social media platform X by an account holder, who tagged the Bengaluru City Police handle and demanded immediate action against the perpetrator.