ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Assam For 'Links' To Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Terror Network

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Monday arrested a person from Kamrup district for his alleged involvement with a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network, an officer said.

The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the suspected operative of the terror network from Gauripur under the Changsari Police Station limits, the state police's chief public relations officer said.

"The apprehended person has been identified as Mrigen Saloi (31). Incriminating articles, including electronic devices and documents, were seized from his possession during the operation," he said in a statement.