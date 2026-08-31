Man Arrested In Assam For 'Links' To Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Terror Network
As of now, the total number of apprehended people in connection with the Shahzad Bhatti network has increased to five.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam Police on Monday arrested a person from Kamrup district for his alleged involvement with a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network, an officer said.
The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the suspected operative of the terror network from Gauripur under the Changsari Police Station limits, the state police's chief public relations officer said.
"The apprehended person has been identified as Mrigen Saloi (31). Incriminating articles, including electronic devices and documents, were seized from his possession during the operation," he said in a statement.
With this arrest, the total number of apprehended people in connection with the Shahzad Bhatti network has increased to five. The earlier arrests linked to the terror network were made in Dhubri, Chirang, Barpeta and Hailakandi districts.
"Mrigen Saloi, a permanent resident of Belsor in Nalbari district, had been working with a private company in Changsari for approximately one year. He was apprehended from a rented house early on Monday. During the investigation, it was found that he was in contact with several Pakistan-based individuals suspected to be associated with the Shahzad Bhatti network," the Assam Police spokesperson said.
The operation was part of the STF's sustained investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives, he added.
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