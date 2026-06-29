Man Arrested For Threatening To Bomb All Uttarakhand Police Stations Via Social Media
Dehradun Police recovered a mobile phone allegedly used to post bomb threats against Uttarakhand police stations and launched a forensic examination.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Dehradun: Dehradun Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting bomb threats targeting all police stations in Uttarakhand on multiple social media platforms.
The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, allegedly uploaded threatening posts warning of bomb blasts at all police stations in the state, prompting the registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Kotwali Nagar police station.
Police also recovered a mobile phone from the accused, which was allegedly used to upload the threatening posts. The device has been seized and sent for further examination.
According to police, on June 21, an unidentified person used an electronic device to widely circulate bomb threat messages targeting all police stations in Uttarakhand through multiple social media platforms, creating panic and fear among the public.
Considering the potential threat to public order and the security arrangements of the Uttarakhand Police, a case was registered against an unidentified accused at Kotwali Nagar police station, after which a special investigation team was constituted to trace the suspect.
The team, led by Kotwali Nagar Police, arrested Jaspreet Singh from the Kotwali Nagar area of Dehradun.
During questioning, the accused told police that he was upset over police action following a recent dispute between local youths and Nihang Sikhs in the Karnaprayag area of Chamoli district.
Police said that after watching social media reels related to the incident, the accused decided to create panic among the public and challenge the Uttarakhand Police by posting a bomb threat through his Instagram account, 'Jaspreet-devil', on June 25, 2026.
"The mobile phone used by the accused to post the threatening comments has been recovered. The seized device, along with other digital evidence, is being subjected to legal and forensic examination," said Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pramod Kumar Singh.
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