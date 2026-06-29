ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Threatening To Bomb All Uttarakhand Police Stations Via Social Media

The accused was arrested by Dehradun Police for allegedly posting bomb threats targeting all police stations in Uttarakhand. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Dehradun Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting bomb threats targeting all police stations in Uttarakhand on multiple social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, allegedly uploaded threatening posts warning of bomb blasts at all police stations in the state, prompting the registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Police also recovered a mobile phone from the accused, which was allegedly used to upload the threatening posts. The device has been seized and sent for further examination.

According to police, on June 21, an unidentified person used an electronic device to widely circulate bomb threat messages targeting all police stations in Uttarakhand through multiple social media platforms, creating panic and fear among the public.

Considering the potential threat to public order and the security arrangements of the Uttarakhand Police, a case was registered against an unidentified accused at Kotwali Nagar police station, after which a special investigation team was constituted to trace the suspect.