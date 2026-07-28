ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For 'Sexually Harassing' Woman Waiting For Cab In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while she was waiting for her cab by the roadside here, police said on Tuesday. An FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

The matter came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on Instagram on July 27, alleging that a scooter rider approached her, made inappropriate remarks and offered her money in exchange for sexual favours, police said.

According to police, the woman was waiting for a cab in Ramamurthy Nagar when the accused allegedly targeted her with obscene language. The victim confronted the man and began recording his behaviour on her mobile phone. When she warned him that she would contact the police, he eventually left.