Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Granddaughter In Pune
Police said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Locals had staged a protest and road blockade demanding his handover.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Pune: People are yet to recover from the horrific sexual assault on a toddler in Nasrapur of Pune. Amid this, another shocking incident has come to light from the Parvati area under the Datta Wadi police station limits on Tuesday night, where a 50-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor granddaughter.
A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police said the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident and had offered a bribe of Rs 50 to his grandson. Soon after he left, he tore the clothes of his nine-year-old granddaughter and started assaulting her sexually. When she started screaming louder, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued her from the clutches of the perpetrator.
They informed the police, who reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The victim was sent to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination.
Following the incident, locals staged a protest, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. They also blocked the road. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and appealed to protesters to disperse, with the assurance of strict action against the perpetrator, after which the protest was called off. Joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma spoke to family members of the victims and urged them to stay calm.
"The incident occurred in the Parvati area. The victim is safe now and has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination. The police have taken the accused grandfather into custody. We will ensure that he receives the maximum possible punishment as swiftly as possible," Sharma told ETV Bharat.
He further said the case will be pursued on a fast-track basis to ensure that the accused is brought to justice.
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