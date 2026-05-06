ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Granddaughter In Pune

Pune: People are yet to recover from the horrific sexual assault on a toddler in Nasrapur of Pune. Amid this, another shocking incident has come to light from the Parvati area under the Datta Wadi police station limits on Tuesday night, where a 50-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor granddaughter.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police said the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident and had offered a bribe of Rs 50 to his grandson. Soon after he left, he tore the clothes of his nine-year-old granddaughter and started assaulting her sexually. When she started screaming louder, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued her from the clutches of the perpetrator.

They informed the police, who reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The victim was sent to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination.