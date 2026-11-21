ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting And Murdering Woman Whose Body Was Found In Train Compartment In Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari: The Nagercoil Railway Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a woman whose decomposed body was found inside a train compartment at Nagercoil railway yard in Tamil Nadu.

The accused, identified as Ayyappan, a resident of Senbagaramanputhur in Kanyakumari district, was arrested following an investigation involving CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas.

The incident came to light when railway staff were cleaning a train that had been stationed at the yard for maintenance. They noticed a foul smell coming from the differently-abled passengers' compartment. On checking, they found a decomposed body hidden underneath a seat and alerted the Nagercoil Railway Police.

The train had arrived from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagercoil on November 11 last year after developing a handbrake problem. It was subsequently stationed at the yard for repairs. Four days later, after the maintenance work was completed, preparations were made to operate it on the Nagercoil-Kottayam route.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old. Her face was severely decomposed, which made the identification difficult.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that the woman had been murdered. Medical findings also revealed fractures in her hip and rib bones. Following this, police registered a murder case and formed two special investigation teams under Railway Police Inspector Catherine Sujatha.