Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting And Murdering Woman Whose Body Was Found In Train Compartment In Tamil Nadu
The incident came to light when railway staff were cleaning a train that had been stationed at the yard for maintenance.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The Nagercoil Railway Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a woman whose decomposed body was found inside a train compartment at Nagercoil railway yard in Tamil Nadu.
The accused, identified as Ayyappan, a resident of Senbagaramanputhur in Kanyakumari district, was arrested following an investigation involving CCTV footage from the railway station and surrounding areas.
The incident came to light when railway staff were cleaning a train that had been stationed at the yard for maintenance. They noticed a foul smell coming from the differently-abled passengers' compartment. On checking, they found a decomposed body hidden underneath a seat and alerted the Nagercoil Railway Police.
The train had arrived from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagercoil on November 11 last year after developing a handbrake problem. It was subsequently stationed at the yard for repairs. Four days later, after the maintenance work was completed, preparations were made to operate it on the Nagercoil-Kottayam route.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old. Her face was severely decomposed, which made the identification difficult.
The post-mortem examination confirmed that the woman had been murdered. Medical findings also revealed fractures in her hip and rib bones. Following this, police registered a murder case and formed two special investigation teams under Railway Police Inspector Catherine Sujatha.
As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from Nagercoil Junction railway station and its surroundings, reviewing recordings from the previous week.
The footage showed a man wearing a white shirt and veshti getting down from a train compartment stationed on platform number five at around 8 AM on November 14.
Further investigation revealed that a woman identified as Visalam had been seen walking near the differently-abled compartment on the same platform during the early hours of November 14. Police subsequently identified the suspect as Ayyappan, 31, from Senbagaramanputhur.
He was arrested and questioned by the railway police. During interrogation, Ayyappan allegedly confessed to forcibly dragging the woman, sexually assaulting her and murdering her.
The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
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