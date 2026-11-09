Man Arrested For Setting Off Diwali Fireworks On Railway Track In Chhattisgarh
The man was arrested by the GRP and RPF after a video showed him stepping onto the tracks and launched a 'rocket', reports Mukesh Bishkarma.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A man has been arrested for setting off fireworks while standing on the railway tracks after disembarking from a train on the day of Diwali in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi.
The arrest was carried out by a joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). It is understood that the accused, identified as Sujit Singh, was a passenger on the Durg-Ajmer Express. When the train stopped, he stepped onto the tracks and launched a 'rocket' (a type of firework). He even recorded a video of himself doing so.
Meanwhile, another passenger on the train also filmed his actions, and the footage went viral on social media within minutes. Following the circulation of the video, the GRP and RPF apprehended the man at Pendra Road station on Monday.
During questioning, the accused revealed that he was traveling in a general compartment of the Durg-Ajmer Express on the night of Diwali. When the train reached Uslapur station, he got off, stood on the tracks, and launched the fireworks.
It is alleged that as the train began to move, he held fireworks out of the train door. His actions could have easily led to a serious accident.
After the video surfaced, the Bilaspur Railway Control Room immediately alerted the RPF unit at Pendra Road. Acting on this alert, the RPF and GRP teams began identifying the individual at Pendra Road station.
During the search, they located the man in a general compartment and took him into custody. The Pendra Road GRP has registered an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of law.
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