ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Setting Off Diwali Fireworks On Railway Track In Chhattisgarh

Man Arrested For Setting Off Fireworks On Railway Track In Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A man has been arrested for setting off fireworks while standing on the railway tracks after disembarking from a train on the day of Diwali in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi.

The arrest was carried out by a joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). It is understood that the accused, identified as Sujit Singh, was a passenger on the Durg-Ajmer Express. When the train stopped, he stepped onto the tracks and launched a 'rocket' (a type of firework). He even recorded a video of himself doing so.

Meanwhile, another passenger on the train also filmed his actions, and the footage went viral on social media within minutes. Following the circulation of the video, the GRP and RPF apprehended the man at Pendra Road station on Monday. During questioning, the accused revealed that he was traveling in a general compartment of the Durg-Ajmer Express on the night of Diwali. When the train reached Uslapur station, he got off, stood on the tracks, and launched the fireworks.