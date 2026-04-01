Man Arrested for Sending Obscene Messages To Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson
The accused was arrested following a detailed investigation based on a complaint filed by Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The city’s Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission via WhatsApp.
The accused, identified as Jagadish of Puthanveettil, a native of Muyyam in Taliparamba, was arrested following a detailed investigation based on a complaint filed by Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi.
Speaking to the media, Sathidevi said the harassment had been ongoing for nearly two months, during which the accused repeatedly sent obscene photographs and video clips. She filed an official complaint around two weeks ago after the messages continued.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Shaji M.K., the accused allegedly obtained the Chairperson’s mobile number through mutual contacts.
During interrogation, police found that the accused had no prior acquaintance or personal grievance with Sathidevi. Although he confessed to the crime, he failed to provide a clear motive for his actions.
A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed that he had sent similar explicit content to several other women, including those in his locality.
Police traced the accused using scientific evidence, including IP address tracking. He was taken into custody on March 27 and later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
The operation was carried out by a special investigation team led by ACP Shaji M.K., under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Taposh Basumatary and City Police Commissioner K. Karthik.
Officials said the accused has been booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000, including Section 66E, which deals with violations of privacy and the circulation of obscene content.
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