ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested for Sending Obscene Messages To Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson

Thiruvananthapuram: The city’s Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene messages and videos to the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission via WhatsApp.

The accused, identified as Jagadish of Puthanveettil, a native of Muyyam in Taliparamba, was arrested following a detailed investigation based on a complaint filed by Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi.

Speaking to the media, Sathidevi said the harassment had been ongoing for nearly two months, during which the accused repeatedly sent obscene photographs and video clips. She filed an official complaint around two weeks ago after the messages continued.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Shaji M.K., the accused allegedly obtained the Chairperson’s mobile number through mutual contacts.

During interrogation, police found that the accused had no prior acquaintance or personal grievance with Sathidevi. Although he confessed to the crime, he failed to provide a clear motive for his actions.