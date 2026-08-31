ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For 'Selling' Bank Accounts To Facilitate Deposit Of Cyber Fraud Proceeds In Rajasthan

During the investigation, 36 complaints were lodged on the I4C portal against an account held by "RD Trading Company" with the State Bank of India, and 10 complaints were filed against an account held by Radheshyam Gurjar with the Punjab National Bank.

Meena said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had purchased a tractor, an SUV, and a sports bike using the proceeds of cyber fraud; these vehicles have been seized by the police. Currently, the police are working to uncover the entire network involved in providing bank accounts for cyber fraud activities.

Jaipur Rural SP Hanuman Prasad Meena stated that the Manoharpur police arrested Radheshyam Gurjar, who had been absconding in connection with cyber fraud cases. A team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Kumar Singh is investigating the "mule accounts" and POS SIM cards involved.

Jaipur: The Manoharpur police in Jaipur Rural district, Rajasthan, have arrested a man for allegedly “selling” bank accounts to facilitate the deposit of proceeds from cyber fraud. Police have discovered suspicious transactions amounting to approximately Rs 12 crore across his 14 bank accounts over a two-year period.

According to Meena, the probe revealed that both accounts belonged to Radheshyam Gurjar, a resident of Manoharpur. After a case was registered against him, he absconded and spent time hiding in various locations. With the assistance of the cyber cell and through technical tracking, the police arrested him from the Chechyawala hills.

During interrogation, Gurjar revealed that he provided his bank accounts for depositing cyber fraud proceeds in exchange for Rs 50,000–60,000. The investigation uncovered that he held 14 bank accounts, containing a total of Rs 2,77,960 in proceeds from cyber fraud.

It is understood that ten complaints have been registered against the accused's PNB bank account. Across all his bank accounts, a total of 57 complaints have been lodged with the cyber helpline, involving a fraud amount of Rs 26,74,691. Large sums of money obtained through cyber fraud were also deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of his fictitious firms, 'RD Trading Company' and 'Dev Fashion Points'.

Investigation revealed that the accused initially opened bank accounts in his own name and sold them for Rs 50,000–Rs 60,000 to facilitate the deposit of cyber fraud proceeds. Later, he would lure neighbors, friends, and others into handing over their ATM cards and mobile SIM cards, which he would then sell to cyber fraudsters for Rs 70,000–80,000. The account holders would receive Rs 30,000–40,000. He owns an SUV, which he used to project an air of affluence to entice people and acquire their bank accounts.

According to the police, cases related to cyber fraud have been registered against the accused at several police stations, including the Special Cell of Dwarka Police Station (Delhi), Kotputli Cyber Police Station, Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) Cyber Police Station, Jaipur Commissionerate Cyber Police Station, Mangolpuri (Delhi) Cyber Police Station, Kaman Police Station, and Bharatpur Cyber Police Station. It was found that he purchased an SUV, a tractor, and a sports bike using the proceeds from cyber fraud; the police have seized these vehicles.