Man Arrested For Sacrilege at Amritsar Gurdwara; Sikh Groups Demand Probe into Larger Conspiracy
The Sikhs, along with the Satkar Committee members, asked the Punjab government and Sri Akal Takht Sahib to adopt strict measures regarding the Gurdwaras' security.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 12:37 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 1:06 AM IST
Amritsar: There have been mounting tensions in the area since the desecration of a Gurdwara Sahib in Bhorsi village under Khalchian Police Station in Punjab, resulting in the arrest of a person from Delhi and the initiation of a thorough investigation into an alleged conspiracy.
As per the police officers, the culprit, who was identified as Vipin Benipal from Delhi, allegedly entered the Gurdwara Sahib at night and stole the holy book of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from the throne (Prakash Sthan), put it on an adjacent table and then placed it on the throne.
A case was filed against Benipal under Section 299 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khalchian Police Station after the arrest. The SHO Mukhtiar Singh said that several police units are probing the case from all directions and have taken up the job to find out whether the culprit was alone in committing the crime or had accomplices.
The attack on the Guru triggered a lot of resentment in several Sikh groups, who have come out and held protests and also met the top police authorities asking for a probe into the case. The issue is that Benipal had parked his Delhi-registered car near Tangra and then travelled about 13 kilometres to reach the village Gurdwara.
The Sikhs, along with the Satkar Committee members and young people in Punjab, asked the Punjab government as well as the Sri Akal Takht Sahib to adopt strict measures regarding the security of all the Gurdwaras in the state and impose legislation against acts of sacrilege. The community representatives warned against any negligence in investigating the crime and said that without finding out the motive and the handlers of the crime, there would be protests in the state.