ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Sacrilege at Amritsar Gurdwara; Sikh Groups Demand Probe into Larger Conspiracy

Amritsar: There have been mounting tensions in the area since the desecration of a Gurdwara Sahib in Bhorsi village under Khalchian Police Station in Punjab, resulting in the arrest of a person from Delhi and the initiation of a thorough investigation into an alleged conspiracy.

As per the police officers, the culprit, who was identified as Vipin Benipal from Delhi, allegedly entered the Gurdwara Sahib at night and stole the holy book of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from the throne (Prakash Sthan), put it on an adjacent table and then placed it on the throne.

A case was filed against Benipal under Section 299 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khalchian Police Station after the arrest. The SHO Mukhtiar Singh said that several police units are probing the case from all directions and have taken up the job to find out whether the culprit was alone in committing the crime or had accomplices.