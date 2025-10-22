Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Jodhpur
Published : October 22, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST
Jodhpur: A man has been arrested for raping a minor girl in the Bilara police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur. "Our team has taken the accused into custody. He will be brought to Bilara, and further action will be taken," Bilara circle officer Padma Dan Ratan said.
According to Bilara Police Station official Sawai Singh Sodha, the accused lured the girl with chocolate. He first locked the main door of the girl's house and then took her to the nearby bushes. After some time, he left the girl unconscious outside the house and fled. When the family learned about her condition, they immediately rushed her to the hospital.
The victim has been sent to the Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur due to a lack of female doctors in Bilara, Sodha added. Sub-divisional officer Mridula Shekhawat and a team from Bilara PS visited the spot, he added.
District child welfare committee chairman Vikram Chetan Sargara visited the victim at the hospital and instructed doctors to provide the best possible treatment. A factual report has also been requested by him from the Bilara police. Sargara said strict action has been initiated against the accused, who worked in the Sumerpur area.
The victim's family said the accused is a resident of the Bharatpur area and used to operate a bulldozer. He had come to the village a day before to attend a condolence meeting. As he was acquaintanced with the victim's uncle, he came to their house and lured her into the bushes, offering chocolates.
Following information about the accused's likely presence in the Sumerpur area, a team of police was dispatched, which ultimately nabbed him.
