Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A man has been arrested for raping a minor girl in the Bilara police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur. "Our team has taken the accused into custody. He will be brought to Bilara, and further action will be taken," Bilara circle officer Padma Dan Ratan said.

According to Bilara Police Station official Sawai Singh Sodha, the accused lured the girl with chocolate. He first locked the main door of the girl's house and then took her to the nearby bushes. After some time, he left the girl unconscious outside the house and fled. When the family learned about her condition, they immediately rushed her to the hospital.

The victim has been sent to the Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur due to a lack of female doctors in Bilara, Sodha added. Sub-divisional officer Mridula Shekhawat and a team from Bilara PS visited the spot, he added.