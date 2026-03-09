ETV Bharat / state

55-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Jashpur: Police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a mentally-challenged minor girl under Duldula police station area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

According to officials, the survivor, aged 13 years, was staying with her aunt. Saturday morning, when her aunt had gone out for daily wage work and the girl was alone at the house, the accused, who happens to be a neighbour, took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her.

Sources said the girl used to address the accused as "grandfather". Taking advantage of her trust, the accused lured her and took her to a nearby cowshed and committed the crime there.

Later in the evening, when the girl's aunt returned home from work, the girl narrated the ordeal before her. Soon, the aunt lodged a complaint in this regard at Duldula police station on the same day, acting on which, Police registered a case under Section 64(1), 65(1) of the BNS and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.