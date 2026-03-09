55-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor Girl In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Jashpur: Police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a mentally-challenged minor girl under Duldula police station area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.
According to officials, the survivor, aged 13 years, was staying with her aunt. Saturday morning, when her aunt had gone out for daily wage work and the girl was alone at the house, the accused, who happens to be a neighbour, took advantage of the situation and allegedly raped her.
Sources said the girl used to address the accused as "grandfather". Taking advantage of her trust, the accused lured her and took her to a nearby cowshed and committed the crime there.
Later in the evening, when the girl's aunt returned home from work, the girl narrated the ordeal before her. Soon, the aunt lodged a complaint in this regard at Duldula police station on the same day, acting on which, Police registered a case under Section 64(1), 65(1) of the BNS and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
Subsequently, the survivor's medical examination was conducted and the accused was taken into custody. Further legal action is being taken.
Speaking to media, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Patanwar said, "Jashpur police have a zero-tolerance policy regarding crimes against women and girls. Immediately after receiving the information, police acted promptly and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway."
