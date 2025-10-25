ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Rape And Murder Of Woman In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for the alleged rape and murder of a woman from Assam, police said.

Police took up an investigation after receiving a complaint on October 23 about an unconscious woman lying in front of an eatery at Begumpet here in the morning hours.

The woman, aged about 30-35 years, had injuries on her face and other parts of her body. A liquor bottle and some food items were also found beside her.

The complainant, who identified the woman, suspected foul play and reported that unknown persons might have murdered her, police said.

During the investigation, Y Reddappa, a native of Anantapur district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was traced and apprehended, they said.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the offence. He informed police that he noticed the deceased sitting alone on the footpath late on the night of October 22.