Man Arrested For Poaching Migratory Birds In Chilika Lake

Berhampur: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly poaching migratory birds in the Chilika lake, the largest waterfowl habitat in the country, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Mustak of Maluda in Puri district, was caught by wildlife personnel from Siandi under the Chilika range of Chilika wildlife division, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak.

Two carcasses of birds, a motorcycle, and a country-made gun with bullets were seized from his possession, the DFO said. The dead birds were identified as little egret (Egretta garzetta) and cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis), listed in Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, he said. During patrolling by wildlife staff in the area, the accused was detained on suspicion. However, during the search, the carcasses of two birds were recovered from a bag in his possession.