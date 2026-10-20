Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Father In Bankura; Tantric Practice Suspected
Locals said the accused, Managal Chowdhury and his wife, Rumpa (39), were deeply involved in religious rituals and frequently visited various sites related to tantrism.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Sonamukhi (Bankura): A man was arrested for allegedly killing two family members in the Sonamukhi area of West Bengal's Bankura, raising suspicion of tantric practice, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the accused, Managal Chowdhury, resides in the Mana Char area along the Damodar River under the jurisdiction of the Sonamukhi police station. He has been taken into custody for interrogation.
"On Monday at around 8:30 pm, the headless body of his wife, Rumpa Chowdhury (39), and that of his father, Rajendra Chowdhury (60), were found in the courtyard of the house. The severed head of Rumpa was found inside the temple in front of the house," an official of the Sonamukhi police station said.
The findings led to panic in the area, as neighbours rushed to the spot. Locals claim that both Mangal and Rumpa were deeply involved in religious rituals and frequently visited various sites related to tantrism. This has led locals to suspect that the incident may be connected to tantra practices.
"The couple used to perform rituals together. But I have never witnessed anything like this in my life. After killing the duo, Mangal began chasing residents while brandishing a sharp weapon. The police arrived shortly after and brought the situation under control," Dayal Patra, a neighbour, stated.
While the bodies have been sent for autopsy, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murders. "We are investigating the reasons behind the murder of two members of the same family, specifically, whether it stemmed from a family dispute or if there is some other underlying mystery," an official of the Bankura district police said on the condition of anonymity.
He further mentioned that a case has been lodged and the post-mortem report is awaited to determine the cause of death.
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