ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Killing Wife, Father In Bankura; Tantric Practice Suspected

The spot in Mana Char where the bodies were found. ( ETV Bharat )

Sonamukhi (Bankura): A man was arrested for allegedly killing two family members in the Sonamukhi area of West Bengal's Bankura, raising suspicion of tantric practice, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, Managal Chowdhury, resides in the Mana Char area along the Damodar River under the jurisdiction of the Sonamukhi police station. He has been taken into custody for interrogation.

"On Monday at around 8:30 pm, the headless body of his wife, Rumpa Chowdhury (39), and that of his father, Rajendra Chowdhury (60), were found in the courtyard of the house. The severed head of Rumpa was found inside the temple in front of the house," an official of the Sonamukhi police station said. The findings led to panic in the area, as neighbours rushed to the spot. Locals claim that both Mangal and Rumpa were deeply involved in religious rituals and frequently visited various sites related to tantrism. This has led locals to suspect that the incident may be connected to tantra practices.