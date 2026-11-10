ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Killing Astrologer Over Daughter's Inter-Caste Marriage In Karnataka

Astrologer Mandar Ranade (Left) and accused Deepak Mukkum ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old astrologer for solemnising his daughter's inter-caste marriage in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sadalaga police station in Belagavi. The accused, identified as Babasaheb, also known as Deepak Mukkum, hails from a village in Shirdawad area of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the accused's 19-year-old daughter, Anuja, was in a relationship with a youth named Onkar Anand Khot from Shivanayakawadi in Maharashtra. In January, the victim, Mandar Ranade from Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an astrologer worked as a matchmaker and solmenised an inter-caste marriage between the couple. "Enraged by this, Deepak blamed the astrologer for the loss of his reputation at the village and harboured a hatred towards him. Deepak hatched a conspiracy to kill Ranade for revenge", police said.