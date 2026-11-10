Man Arrested For Killing Astrologer Over Daughter's Inter-Caste Marriage In Karnataka
The accused threw chilly powder into the victim's eyes and then hacked him to death with a sickle.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Belagavi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old astrologer for solemnising his daughter's inter-caste marriage in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sadalaga police station in Belagavi. The accused, identified as Babasaheb, also known as Deepak Mukkum, hails from a village in Shirdawad area of Maharashtra.
According to the police, the accused's 19-year-old daughter, Anuja, was in a relationship with a youth named Onkar Anand Khot from Shivanayakawadi in Maharashtra. In January, the victim, Mandar Ranade from Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an astrologer worked as a matchmaker and solmenised an inter-caste marriage between the couple.
"Enraged by this, Deepak blamed the astrologer for the loss of his reputation at the village and harboured a hatred towards him. Deepak hatched a conspiracy to kill Ranade for revenge", police said.
On October 31, Deepak contacted the astrologer from an unknown mobile number and lured him from Ichalkaranji to Mankapura on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border by falsely claiming that he needed his assistance to mediate another marriage.
Upon Ranade's arrival, Deepak, attacked him by throwing chilly powder into his eyes and then hacking him with a sickle, leaving him dead, the police added.
Belagavi SP K said the murder took place in Mankapura village under the Sadalaga police station. "The victim, an astrologer, was targeted due to a grudge held by the accused, who blamed him for his daughter getting married against his wishes. A case was registered and the accused was apprehended," the SP said.
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