Man Arrested For Impersonating As A Police Official In Bihar
Man arrested for posing police official in Katihar and operating from within the Police Lines.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Katihar: A man has been arrested for impersonating as a police official in Bihar.
The accused, Deepak Kumar, stayed at the Katihar Police Lines for over 15 days. The incident has raised questions over the security arrangements at the police lines. The police are currently investigating the matter.
Earlier, during his stay at the police lines, Deepak took part in various activities. The man allegedly gained access to the premises by claiming to be a driver for the Special Armed Police. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sahayak police station area.
Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident and stated that Deepak had been living at the Police Lines for about 15 days while posing as a police official.
A special team, lead by Sadar SDPO Vishal Anand, has been constituted to conduct an investigation in the matter.
"The investigation team is looking into how the accused managed to enter the Police Lines, how he stayed there by claiming to be a driver for SAP personnel, and why his identity remained unverified for such a long period. Other aspects related to the case are also being examined," said Parichay.
The police are probing how an outsider managed to remain at the Police Lines, which houses a large number of personnel.
Police have said that they are looking into how "an individual could stay on the premises for so long without proper verification," which has raised concerns regarding the existing security arrangements.
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