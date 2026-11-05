ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Impersonating As A Police Official In Bihar

Katihar: A man has been arrested for impersonating as a police official in Bihar.

The accused, Deepak Kumar, stayed at the Katihar Police Lines for over 15 days. The incident has raised questions over the security arrangements at the police lines. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Earlier, during his stay at the police lines, Deepak took part in various activities. The man allegedly gained access to the premises by claiming to be a driver for the Special Armed Police. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sahayak police station area.

Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident and stated that Deepak had been living at the Police Lines for about 15 days while posing as a police official.

A special team, lead by Sadar SDPO Vishal Anand, has been constituted to conduct an investigation in the matter.