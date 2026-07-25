ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Hitting PM Modi's Photograph with Shoe During Students' Protest In Kolkata

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested a 50-year-old man for hitting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a shoe during the agitation against NEET paper leak in the city recently.

The accused was identified as Arshad Ali alias Sajid (50). Police said he is a resident of Patwar Bagan Lane area under Amherst Street police station.

Investigating officers stated a complaint was lodged regarding an incident where a photograph of the Prime Minister was displayed and struck with a shoe during the recent student protests in the city. The accused was identified after police examined video footage from the spot and other evidence pertaining to the incident. Subsequently, Kolkata Police conducted a raid and arrested Sajid.