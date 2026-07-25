Man Arrested For Hitting PM Modi's Photograph with Shoe During Students' Protest In Kolkata
The accused was identified as Arshad Ali. Police said investigation is on to ascertain whether others are involved in the incident, reports Ayan Neogi
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested a 50-year-old man for hitting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a shoe during the agitation against NEET paper leak in the city recently.
The accused was identified as Arshad Ali alias Sajid (50). Police said he is a resident of Patwar Bagan Lane area under Amherst Street police station.
Investigating officers stated a complaint was lodged regarding an incident where a photograph of the Prime Minister was displayed and struck with a shoe during the recent student protests in the city. The accused was identified after police examined video footage from the spot and other evidence pertaining to the incident. Subsequently, Kolkata Police conducted a raid and arrested Sajid.
Police said investigation is on to ascertain whether others are involved in the incident. Authorities are also examining whether there was a larger conspiracy behind any provocative act or activities disrupting law and order under the guise of the protest.
Allegations regarding the NEET question paper leak sparked nationwide protests, with demonstrations held in various cities ranging from Delhi to Kolkata. Tensions ran high in Kolkata on Friday due to multiple rallies and protests. Against this backdrop, Kolkata Police prioritized the investigation into the incident involving the Prime Minister's photograph being hit with a shoe.
Police said probe is on and further arrests may be made if necessary. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested one Mohammad Afroz, from Andal on Saturday in connection with attacks on journalists and police personnel during the student protests in Kolkata. A total of nine individuals have been detained and are being interrogated regarding the incident.
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