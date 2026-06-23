Man Arrested for Harassing Engineering Student On Moving Bus in Tamil Nadu
The accused sexually assaulted the girl who was travelling in the privately operated bus from Coimbatore to Nagercoil.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:42 AM IST
Tirunelveli: The police in Tamil Nadu arrested a 58-year-old man from Kanyakumari in connection with the sexual harassment of a 19-year-old engineering student inside a privately operated moving bus.
The accused sexually assaulted the girl who was travelling in the privately operated bus from Coimbatore to Nagercoil. According to police, Suresh, the accused, boarded the bus at Thirumangalam, near Madurai, and seated himself beside the girl, coming from Nellai.
Thereafter, he allegedly sexually harassed the young girl on the bus. As soon as she got down from the bus at Nellai New Bus Stand, the accused followed her and made threats. Terrified by the act of sexual harassment, the victim lodged a complaint immediately.
On receiving information about the case, the police arrested Suresh and filed a case under three different sections of law, including the law against sexual harassment of women.
The incident took place at a time when the state government has stepped up its surveillance efforts to ensure the security of women. In fact, the government has created the "Singappen" (Lioness) special task force with an allocation of ₹354 crores in its first phase, while the chief minister, Vijay, constantly talks about his zero tolerance towards the lapses in the security of women and children. Despite all these efforts and financial resources, it is still a matter of concern for the police authorities.