ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested for Harassing Engineering Student On Moving Bus in Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: The police in Tamil Nadu arrested a 58-year-old man from Kanyakumari in connection with the sexual harassment of a 19-year-old engineering student inside a privately operated moving bus.

The accused sexually assaulted the girl who was travelling in the privately operated bus from Coimbatore to Nagercoil. According to police, Suresh, the accused, boarded the bus at Thirumangalam, near Madurai, and seated himself beside the girl, coming from Nellai.

Thereafter, he allegedly sexually harassed the young girl on the bus. As soon as she got down from the bus at Nellai New Bus Stand, the accused followed her and made threats. Terrified by the act of sexual harassment, the victim lodged a complaint immediately.